Idaho to pay over $26K in lawyer fees over election lawsuit

Associated Press by Associated Press

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees to a former congressional candidate who successfully sued to extend a deadline to apply for primary election absentee ballots.

The state made the announcement Thursday.

Nicholas Jones had filed the lawsuit before this year’s primary election after the state Secretary of State’s website continually crashed in the three days leading up to the May 19 deadline.

Jones argued that the faulty website violated voters’ rights, to which a federal judge agreed. The deadline was extended for another week.

Jones, 34, eventually lost to incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher of the 1st Congressional District during the primaries. Fulcher won a second term in November.

The payment is the 14th the state Constitutional Defense Council has issued for a losing lawsuit since it was created in 1995, according to public records obtained by the Idaho Press.

This story has been corrected to show that the number of losing lawsuits was obtained via public records.

