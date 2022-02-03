Idaho teen is state’s second COVID-19 child death

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho– A second person under the age of 18 in Idaho died from COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported this week that a teen boy from Bonneville County died. Health leaders did not give out his exact age but did say he was between the ages of 13 and 17. Health leaders did not release the teen’s vaccination status.

In October 2021, Idaho reported that a baby was the first child in the state to die from COVID.

As of Wednesday, Idaho has reported 4,453 COVID-related deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 384,791 cases have been reported.

Health leaders encouraged parents and prospective parents to get the vaccine and its booster shots. That includes pregnant mothers-to-be.

You can find a vaccine near you here.

