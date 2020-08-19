Idaho teen drowns in Portneuf River

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in eastern Idaho say a teen drowned in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon.

The Idaho State Journal reports Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom says the 17-year-old Rupert boy drowned around 3:50 p.m. Emergency responders recovered his body a few hours later.

The teen’s name has not yet been released.

The drowning occurred in the same location where another teen, Marsh Valley High School Student Marcos Gil, drowned in 2018 after saving his girlfriend after she got caught in a circular current.

The girlfriend made it to shore, but Gil did not.

