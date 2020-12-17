Idaho State Police warn of new phone scam

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police want to warn you about a series of phone scams going around, one of which is using their name.

Police said a woman in Treasure Valley recently took a call she believed was from Idaho State Police because that is what showed up on her caller ID.

Police said the caller told the woman her car warranty and registration were out of compliance. In order to avoid being penalized, the caller said she needed to send gift cards.

The woman hung up when she realized it was a scam and police hope you will do the same.

They said anyone who calls to threaten you with jail time or another penalty is a scammer.

