73-year-old man hit, killed by car in parking lot of Post Falls Walmart

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 73-year-old man was killed in the parking lot of the Post Falls Walmart off E. Mullan Ave on Saturday morning when a car hit him as he left the store.

Jeremy S. Riggs, 49, was driving southbound when he made a left turn in the store’s parking lot and hit 73-year-old David Mallery, who was leaving the store.

Idaho State Police responded to the scene at around 8:40 a.m., where they said Mallery died from his injuries.

The crash is now under investigation.

