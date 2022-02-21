Idaho State Police report spun-out semi-trucks blocking 4th of July Pass

by Will Wixey

The Idaho State Police reported multiple spun-out semi-trucks in both directions of the 4th of July Pass.

The ISP says they are in the area and the trucks are completely blocking I-90. They advise drivers to avoid the area and drive safely.

The Idaho Transportation Department has activated the Chain Up Law.

Use extreme caution when navigating the passes tonight, as low visibility and heavy snow is expected.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

