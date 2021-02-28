Idaho State Police looking for witnesses of fatal crash at Post Falls Walmart

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police needs information from anyone who witnessed a car crash that killed a man at a Walmart in Post Falls Saturday night.

A 73-year-old David Mallery was hit and killed by 49-year-old Jeremy Riggs while in the parking lot. Idaho State Police were called but Mallery died from his injuries on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the event or has additional information on what happened is asked to call the Idaho State District Office at (208) 209-8730.

