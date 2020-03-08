Idaho State Police looking for help finding hit-and-run vehicle

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) need help tracking down a silver vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

ISP responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Highway 57, just north of Priest River.

The man injured in the crash was found in a ditch off the road, and was transported to the Newport Community Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

ISP reports that he was struck by a silver vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

Now, authorities are asking for help finding the vehicle, which may possibly have damage to the front driver’s side. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call ISP at (208) 209-8620.

