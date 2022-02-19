Idaho State Police locate I-90 wrong way driver in Coeur d’Alene

by Will Wixey

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say they found, cited, and released a person who drove on the wrong side of the I-90 freeway.

Idaho State Police received numerous calls on Friday at 11:22 a.m. about a red Mazda traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near exit 11.

ISP located the female driver of the Mazda at 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say they contacted the driver, cited her for reckless driving, and released her.

The Idaho State Police thanked the public for helping identify the driver. If there are any witnesses or anyone with photos or videos of the incident, please contact Trooper Carter Francis.

If you think you spotted an impaired driver in Idaho, use the Idaho State Police REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline by dialing *ISP (*477).

