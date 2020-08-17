Idaho State Police conducting DUI emphasis patrols through Labor Day

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Idaho State Police

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police will be sending out extra patrols through Labor Day to crack down on DUI drivers.

Starting Monday, emphasis patrols will be conducted, with ISP says will reduce the number of DUI-related crashes.

“We know strong enforcement of impaired driving laws is a major factor in reducing DUI related deaths,” said ISP trooper Scott Bolen. “It’s tough to tell what all we prevent, but we know families are together today because of strong DUI enforcement and that’s why we do it.”

According to ISP, DUI increased by 27-percent across all of Idaho in 2019. One-third of all traffic fatalities involve someone driving under the influence, and national data shows that more than 10,000 people were killed in DUI crashes in 2018—ISP notes that is one death every 50 minutes.

To be a responsible driver, ISP recommends you plan your safe ride home if you want to celebrate, and if you know someone has been drinking, do not let them drive.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.