Idaho State Police arrest two demonstrators at Capitol Building on outstanding warrants

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police arrested two men at the state capitol Monday, but say that it was unrelated to demonstrations outside the building as both men had outstanding warrants.

Protesters gathered outside the Idaho State Capitol on Monday, the first day of the Legislature in Boise.

40-year-old Robert Jones and 44-year-old David Pettinger were both arrested on warrants for disturbing the peace, both identified at the capitol building and taken into custody.

Jones and Pettinger have been booked into the Ada County Jail.

