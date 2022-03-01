Idaho State Liquor stores pull Russian vodkas off shelves

by Erin Robinson

Matt Rourke - staff, AP A shelf is emptied of Russian Standard Vodka at a Fine Wine & Good Spirits liquor store in Dresher, Pa., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Pennsylvania ordered the removal of Russian-made products from state-owned liquor stores.

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho State Liquor stores have pulled two Russian vodkas off of their shelves.

The two brands are Russian Standard and Beluga Vodka.

According to the Idaho State Liquor Division, these brands will not be purchased and the supply pulled off shelves will be stored until the crisis in Ukraine ends. The decision was made in partnership with Governor Brad Little.

There are several types of vodkas that have Russian-sounding names that remain on store shelves because they are not actually manufactured in Russia.

