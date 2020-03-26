Idaho state campgrounds to close Friday

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

copyright 4 News Now

BOISE, Idaho — All Idaho State campgrounds will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 27 to comply with Governor Brad Little’s recent stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Idaho Gov. Little orders immediate stay-home order

Idaho State Parks remain open for recreational usage during the day, but no new camping reservations will be accepted. The camping ban runs through May 15 at the earliest.

Idaho State Parks remain open for day use recreation but camping will end on Friday, March 27 at 5 PM. The camping closure will last through May 15 and no new reservations for campsites will be taken.

Read more: https://t.co/R6nDOE1n00 pic.twitter.com/RHHL3wf5WR — IDPR (@Idparksandrec) March 26, 2020

“A combination of factors led to the closure decision,” said David Langhorst, director of Idaho Parks and Recreation, on the organization’s website. “Besides the stay-home order, concerns arose over the ability to maintain social distancing within concentrated campsites. Also, some communities expressed concerns about attracting out-of-area visitors and the potential for increased virus transmission.”

Little’s mandate does not prohibit outdoor activity — it encourages it as long as proper social distancing protocols are followed.

Additionally, Idaho Parks and Recreation has cancelled all recreational education programs.

RELATED: Washington Parks and Rec closes all state parks, wildlife areas

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.