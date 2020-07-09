Idaho State Board of Education drafts plans for reopening school this fall

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho. — The Idaho State Board of Education, with help from Governor Brad Little, has drafted up plans for reopening schools in the fall.

According the the Board, “school districts and charter schools will use this framework to help guide their response based on their local community’s situation.”

Governor Little will address the state regarding these plans Thursday at noon.

Read the complete framework for decision-making here.

