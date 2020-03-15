Idaho shuts down football Spring Game

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho football’s spring game has officially been canceled. In light of the current steps being taken with events across the world, Idaho football will follow suit as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its student-athletes, coaches and fans.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ll be unable to invite the families and alumni to the spring game this year,” said head coach Paul Petrino. “In the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes and our community we have decided to forgo this year’s spring game. We look forward to seeing all our fans again at the games next fall.”

Idaho football recently wrapped up a tremendous signing period and was ranked as the fifth best signing class in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Spring break has begun, with classes resuming online-only on March 23. Campus will remain open to all students after the break.

idaho athletics