Idaho launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — A new centralized system in Idaho launched Friday that allows residents to book coronavirus vaccine appointments.

Idaho currently has 400 enrolled providers for COVID-19 vaccinations. Instead of having to repeatedly check websites or call different providers looking for an appointment, the new system allows people to add their names to one waiting list, regardless of when they are eligible to get the vaccine. They will be contacted directly by an enrolled vaccine provider when it is their turn, and when the provider has appointments available.

Health officials encourage Idahoans aged 65 and older who have not received the vaccine to use the new system so they can get on the list and an enrolled provider in their area can contact them to schedule an appointment.

The new COVID-19 vaccine appointment pre-registration system is available HERE.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration System is open to all who live or work in Idaho.

