Idaho Sec. of State warns of robo-call urging voters to ‘stay home, stay safe’ on Election Day

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is warning voters of a robo-call urging people to “stay home, stay safe” and not cast their ballots on Election Day.

These calls are not from an official office and should be ignored, Denney says.

According to the Secretary’s Office, people reported getting these calls Tuesday morning, and they had a local area code.

Idaho polls are open until 8 p.m., and you can register to vote at your polling precinct if needed. For more information, visit the Idaho Votes website.

