Idaho reports two more COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 7

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced an additional two cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to seven across the state.

As of Tuesday morning, no cases have been reported in North Idaho. The two new cases were reported in the Central and South Central districts.

One of the new patients is a female under 50 who is recovering in her home under isolation. The IDHF said the woman has been experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization.

The other patient is a woman over the age of 50. She is also recovering in her home under isolation and has not been hospitalized.

According to the IDHW, 76 people have been monitored for COVID-19, past and present, by Idaho public health. Thirty-nine of those people are no longer being monitored. Nearly 300 have been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, including four Oregon residents and one Montana resident.

Governor Brad Little will join the IDHW and AARP Idaho in a statewide telephone town hall Tuesday afternoon to provide additional information and answer questions about the virus.

Find the latest on the coronavirus from IDHW here.

