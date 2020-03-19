Idaho reports new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 11

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has reported additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 11 confirmed cases.

The cases have been reported in southern Idaho. As of Thursday morning, there have been no reported cases in North Idaho.

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) has confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus in south central Idaho. These are cases four and five in south central Idaho, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 11. — Idaho Coronavirus Info (@IdahoCOVID19) March 19, 2020

The new patients include a man from Twin Falls County in his 80s. He was briefly hospitalized, but has returned home to recover. The second new patient is a man in his 40s from Blaine County who presented very mild symptoms and has also returned home to recover.

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced on Wednesday that the state will adopt federal guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Idahoans are encouraged to avoid visiting nursing and retirement homes unless to provide critical assistance, avoid discretionary travel, avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, practice good hygiene, work from home and take advantage of drive-thru and delivery food options.

“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Governor Little said. “If you are in the category of our vulnerable population – the elderly or health-compromised – stay home and away from other people for the next few weeks. Idahoans need to be there for each other and reach out to neighbors and family members who need support.”

RELATED: Western Washington woman shares what it was like to catch COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak