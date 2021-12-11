Idaho reports first case of omicron variant

BOISE, Idaho– Idaho is reporting its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Central District Health in Idaho said a fully-vaccinated man in Ada County tested positive for the variant. Health leaders said he is over 50 and experiencing mild symptoms. They said the symptoms probably aren’t worse because he is fully vaccinated.

The health district said he reported that he had traveled out of state recently.

“It’s important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant has now been detected in Idaho, and many areas across the US. Many Idahoans regularly travel this time of year, and we need to remember to continue to take precautions, including receiving your vaccine or vaccine booster if you have not done so already,” said Lindsay Haskell, Communicable Disease Control Manager for CDH.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said as of Friday, 311,521 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state. There have also been 4,028 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Health leaders say getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting sick. You can find more information about the vaccine here.

