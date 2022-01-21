Idaho reaches record-breaking low unemployment rates

by Will Wixey

Credit: Otto Kitsinger, AP

BOISE, Id. — The state of Idaho hit its lowest unemployment rate ever this past December.

Governor Brad Little said unemployment rates reached a historic 2.4 percent. Idaho is one of the top five states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

Idaho’s Department of Labor reported total unemployment dropped by 7.2 percent, with total employment up .3 percent.

The state saw an increase in nonfarm jobs, however government and manufacturing jobs dropped. Coeur d’Alene experienced the highest nonfarm job growth in Idaho, up by .8 percent.

“Thank you to Idaho workers and employers big and small for our success,” Little said.

Idaho saw 9,222 people join the labor force last month, and that number is expected to keep growing.

