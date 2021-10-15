Idaho ranked as least safest state during the pandemic

by Matthew Kincanon

Idaho was ranked the least safest state in the country during the pandemic.

Safety has been a top concern and a new survey from WalletHub takes a look at all states across the U.S., including District of Columbia. The survey compared them based on five metrics: COVID transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths and eligible population getting vaccinated.

Not only that, Idaho was also ranked among states with the highest hospitalization, death, transmission and positive testing rates. For deaths, Idaho tied with West Virginia. As for transmission, Idaho tied with Michigan.

In response to the survey, press secretary for Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office Marissa Morrison said the governor has repeatedly and will continue to emphasize the importance of the vaccine as being the state’s best way to stay safe. She added that Idaho was ranked 5th for both best economy and best place to start a business in the U.S., among other rankings.

“The Governor is very optimistic about the future of Idaho,” Morrison said.

Washington state was near the middle, placing 23rd on the COVID safety list.

Of all 51 areas surveyed, Connecticut was at the top of the safest states during the pandemic.

The survey noted that Idaho only provides vaccine data for recipients who are 18 and older, in line with state laws. According to the CDC, anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the CDC, around 57 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, while around 66 percent has received one dose.

The data used in the ranking were collected from U.S. Census Bureau, CDC, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, COVID-19 Electronic Laboratory Reporting and epiforecasts.io.

You can find the full list and how they gathered their data here.

