Idaho Public Health North Central District opens vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 or older

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho Public Health North Central District has opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older.

Idaho residents age 16 and older can now set up an appointment with health care providers in Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties.

“Public Health – Idaho North Central District and our community partners have both supply and appointments available but continue to see a decline in demand.” said Carol Moehrle, District Director. “After assessing the situation with our enrolled vaccine providers, we have made the decision as a group to move forward to include everyone aged 16 and older.”

Currently, the state has vaccines available for anyone 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition. On April 5, they will move to make everyone age 16 or older eligible.

To set up an appointment, go to the Idaho PrepMod site and find a provider near you, or find a list of vaccine providers on the Idaho Public Health website.

You can also pre-register for an appointment on the state website.

