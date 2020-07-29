Idaho prison inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BOISE, Idaho — An inmate from the Idaho State Correctional Center who tested positive for COVID-19 died early Wednesday morning while being treated at the hospital.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, 66-year-old Frank Dawson Conover was taken to a Boise hospital for emergency treatment.

Conover tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital, where he was also being treated for other serious underlying health conditions. He died Wednesday morning.

Conover was sentenced on drug charges with his soonest possible release date set for March 2022. Click here to learn more.

