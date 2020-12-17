Idaho prepares to administer vaccine, but people are still skeptical

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

Loren Holmes/AP

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The first COVID vaccines will be administered in Idaho later this week. The Panhandle will get fewer than 2,000 doses, but more will follow shortly.

Not everyone is sure they will take it when it does become available. While the vaccine comes as a relief after nearly a year of fears from contracting the virus, some people say they are simply not ready to take it yet.

“I’ve seen the side effects and they’re pretty severe and I don’t feel comfortable,” said Shannon Garth.

However, medical experts say the side effects from the Pfizer vaccine being rolled out now aren’t bad.

“Some people have experienced a little bit of symptoms that seem like COVID, which is very normal. It’s your body’s immune response building an immunity to COVID,” said Sarah Leeds, the program manager for the Idaho Immunization Program.

This vaccine also holds the record for fastest development ever, shattering the previous record of the mumps vaccine which took four years to produce. It is this reason that some are nervous to take it.

“I don’t feel comfortable taking something that just barely rolled out, you know,” said Garth. “Give me 20 years of study then we’ll take the vaccine.”

“With my age I would assume that I would be low on the priority list to get it, so I would think the soonest I would be looking at getting it would be the summer, so I have a lot of time to still think about it” said Jodie Lizot.

However, others say once it is their turn they will be in line to take it.

“I don’t think I’m a priority, there’s the elderly, there’s the sick, people like that,” said Peter Apiag. “So once it’s kind of died down, that rush, I’ll go and get it.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is not being required in the state of Idaho, but recommended for everyone 17 and older.

