Idaho Potato Commission offers tips to make the perfect french fries

BOISE, Idaho — Monday is National French Fry Day and if you are looking to celebrate, the Idaho Potato Commission is here to help.

The IPC has tips for frying perfect fresh-cut potatoes, as well as general fry *suggestions.*

Tips:

Wash and scrub the skin-on potatoes well, and allow to air-dry in single layers on sheet pans

Using a wall mount or sturdy french fry cutter, cut the potatoes into the desired strips, leaving skins on. Place them in a large plastic bucket and rinse with cold water until the excess starch and sugars are removed. Add water to the cut potatoes, and place the container in the fridge. Use within 24 hours

Remove cut potatoes from water, spin dry with a salad spinner or drain on a screen before placing into the fryer

Blanch or partially cook the fries in a 325-350 degree fryer for 2-3 minutes. Remove and drain. Allow them to cool to room temperature before the final fry. Chill in plastic tubs before the final fry

Finish fries off in the fryer at 350-375 degrees for 3-4 minutes until golden brown and fully cooked. Remove and drain well

After removing from the oil and draining, season with salt

Suggestions:

To preserve the potato taste, dedicate a sepcific fryer to french fries

Fry at 350 degrees

Fill fry baskets only half full, better oil circulation results in crisper fries

In a two-fry container, fry only one basket of fries at a time

Place finished fries on a screen to drain away excess oil

Frequently skim excess particles out of the oil and clean oil often

For the best quality, use only Idaho potatoes

For more information and tips, visit the Idaho Potato Commission’s website.

