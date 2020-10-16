Idaho opens first-ever swan hunting season

In August, 50 tags were issued first-come, first-serve for Idaho’s first ever swan hunting season; those who were early to the draw will get to participate when the season opens October 19.

Swan hunting will only be available in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties, and runs until December 1.

Hunters will be limited to one swan bagged per day and one swan possession per day; they are also encouraged to take the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s swan orientation course to get familiar with identifying the bird.

Hunters also have to follow these rules:

Have a swan tag

Have a migratory bird permit

Have a federal migratory bird stamp

Have a shotgun that holds no more than three shells

Have non-toxic shot

