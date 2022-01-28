Idaho officials unhappy with Washington Cares Fund, applaud its delay

by Will Wixey

Credit: Darin Oswald

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden are concerned about how the Washington Cares Fund could impact Idahoans who work across state lines.

The proposed program would tax less than one percent of all Washingtonian paychecks. The program plans to provide funds for all Washington workers post-retirement.

Little and Wasden applauded the Washington legislature for delaying the program, saying it would unfairly tax Idahoans. Idahoans who work in Washington would not be exempt from the tax, but also would not receive benefits from the program.

“We heard from citizens in North Idaho about Washington’s ill-advised plans to unfairly tax Idahoans,” said Little. “The delay of the state’s program is a positive outcome. We will keep the pressure on Washington to back off its misguided plan and resolve these issues the correct way.”

Wasden brought up legal concerns to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, asking for the tax to not apply to Idaho residents.

“I’m concerned with Washington taxing Idahoans to specifically pay for programs that will never benefit those Idahoans,” said Wasden. “The delay is welcome news and I’m hopeful Washington lawmakers will be able to fix the problem.”

The Washington legislature voted 137-9 to delay the program. The delay took place immediately.

