Idaho now has 23 cases of COVID-19 statewide

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Idaho is reporting the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 23 statewide.

The total number of confirmed cases in Idaho is now at 23. #IdahoCovid19 #IDCOVID19 — Idaho Coronavirus Info (@IdahoCOVID19) March 19, 2020

Earlier Thursday, there were 11 cases reported, with an additional one confirmed by Panhandle Health, the first for North Idaho.

The State’s official website reports that there is still only one case in Kootenai County, with the majority of them in Blaine County, and others across Ada, Twin Falls, Madison and Teton counties.

