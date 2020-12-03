Idaho nonprofit that slams government dependence received $130K in federal PPP money

BOISE, Idaho — Conservative think tank Idaho Freedom Foundation has received nearly $130,000 in PPP money from the federal government, despite advocating for freeing “people from government dependency.”

On Friday, the organization’s president, Wayne Hoffman, called for Boise State Public Radio to be defunded over its “promotion of dogmatic leftism,” arguing that taxpayer money should not go to supporting it.

“Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t fund left-wing or right-wing propaganda. Pretty simple stuff,” the organization tweeted.

Despite this, Idaho Freedom Foundation took $129,883 in federal assistance, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Hoffman called this a “fake controversy,” issuing the following statement:

“The government shut down Idaho’s economy, Idaho businesses, and therefore the donors who we depend on to generously support our work. Meanwhile, we also knew that pro-socialist groups would have no problem whatsoever accepting all the money they could from the government. We decided it only made sense to do the same. That’s not our preference, of course, but the actions of the government left us little choice.”

There is no evidence that organizations were forced to accept taxpayer-funded PPP loans. The Idaho Freedom Foundation had to apply to receive them.

