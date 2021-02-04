Idaho National Guard identifies 3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard has released the names of the three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday night.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43; Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43, were killed while conducting a routine training flight in a UH-60 Black Hawk near Lucky Peak.

“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “I have received numerous messages of condolence from many people here in Idaho and throughout the nation, and all of your thoughts, prayers and support are sincerely appreciated and much needed. It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many.”

All three men were Southern Idaho residents.

Anderson was a senior instructor pilot who had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2008. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Laubhan was an instructor pilot who had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Peltzer was a pilot and had served with the Idaho Army National Guard since 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Crews searched for several hours and located it at 12:15 Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but an investigation is underway.

Credit: Idaho National Guard

Credit: Idaho National Guard

Credit: Idaho National Guard





COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.