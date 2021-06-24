Idaho National Guard COVID task force to start wrapping up operations

BOISE, Idaho – Gov. Brad Little announced on Thursday the Idaho National Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force will begin wrapping up operations this month and end in July, as the impacts of the pandemic continue to improve across the state.

The task force has completed more than 70 assignments throughout the pandemic, including administrative and logistical support, COVID testing and screening, administering vaccines, decontaminating long-term care facilities and other support to Idaho’s health district offices, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, as well as partnering with Native American tribes. Also, they have administered nearly 350,000 vaccines to Idaho’s citizens.

“The Idaho National Guard has played a critical role in saving lives and reducing the impact of COVID-19 on Idaho citizens. The Guard’s support was truly a gamechanger in the darkest months of our pandemic fight,” Gov. Little said. “As a result of the Guard’s efforts, and the efforts of all our frontline and healthcare workers, Idaho has remained one of the most open states throughout the global pandemic.”

In March last year, Gov. Little authorized 50 Guard personnel to immediately respond to requests for assistance from food banks throughout the state and provide storage and distribution of critical PPE across Idaho during the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the number task force personnel has increased to more than 300.

Health districts, healthcare facilities and other entities currently receiving support from the task force can expect to see a draw down of Guard personnel over the next two weeks, with support concluding on July 9.

“This has been a great opportunity for the members of the Idaho National Guard to give back to the communities throughout the state, who provide us with such a tremendous amount of support,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. “I’m extremely proud of the incredible efforts our soldiers and airmen put forth to ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Idaho.”

The COVID-19 emergency declaration will remain in place to continue to support health care and local jurisdictions impacted by the virus, but the declaration is not related to restrictions on businesses and activities, and Idaho remains fully open today.

Maintaining the declaration allows the state to continue coordinating with stakeholders through the emergency operations plan, utilize the disaster emergency account to pay expenses incurred in responding to the virus, and contract with the federal government to secure critical funding for local jurisdictions.

