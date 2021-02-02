Idaho moving to Phase 3 of reopening plan

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HOGP In this photo from video, provided by Idaho Public Television, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks about the COVID-19 emergency in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Gov. Little criticized state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives. The Republican governor on Friday in an anger-tinged speech on live television says lawmakers are perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho will move to Phase 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

Idaho remains open but Little said there will still be limited restrictions to help in the fight against COVID-19. Under the new phase, the following are allowed:

Gatherings can increase from 10 to 50 people – this does not apply to political, religious, education or healthcare settings (like testing or vaccination clinics). It also does not apply to youth sporting events as long as organizers comply with plans from the Board of Education.

Masks are still required for long-term care facilities

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants should operate with seating only

The decision to advance to the next phase of the reopening plans comes as Idaho sees improvements in its COVID-19 data.

State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said the data across Idaho is “really pleasing.” The state has seen a dramatic drop in cases, the case rate has fallen compared to other states and the daily hospital admission of patients with COVID is also dropping.

Hahn said the state is not where it needs to be, but added that Idaho is moving in the right direction.

“This is not a signal to let up on our collective good efforts. We must stay vigilant,” Little said.

The governor encouraged Idahoans to continue wearing masks, to get tested and to get vaccinated.

