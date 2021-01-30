Idaho moves to phase 1b on Monday, opening the door for Idahoans 65 and older to sign up for a vaccine

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Right now, North Idaho has around 2,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer. Next week, more people can sign up for a shot.

“it’s just exciting that we finally have something that could potentially finally lead us out of this,” Lora Whalen, Panhandle Health District Director, said.

Panhandle is taking the lead in coordinating these mass vaccination efforts in the state. They are working with providers throughout North Idaho to get vaccines administered quickly and safely. However, while a lot of people want the vaccine, the supply isn’t there yet.

“I just want to remind people it’s not going to happen overnight. I mean, there’s 51,000 folks over 65, and we’re going to get to you if you want a vaccine, but I urge patience,” Whalen said.

Panhandle says they are optimistic they will receive more vaccines in the coming weeks and when new vaccines are approved. Some of those who are 65 and older and now qualify for the shot are excited about its rollout but still have concerns.

Ed Griswold is 77 and just wants a sense of normalcy to return.

“We’ve been living in kind of semi-seclusion since March, and you know — I want it over with,” Griswold said.

He plans to take the vaccine but knows he may have to wait a little longer as other people get their dose first.

“I think it’s good that we’re going to do this finally. A sense of normalcy would be just nice,” Griswold said.

His wife, Carla, 73, is also excited about the state moving forward but isn’t totally confident in vaccines equaling a plan to full recovery.

“I think we’re going to be dealing with this for a very long time. People think they’ll get the vaccine, and life will just go back to normal. I don’t believe life will ever really go back to normal,” Noonan Griswold said.

If you want to get the vaccine, you can find more information about where to get signed up in North Idaho here.

READ: Panhandle Health District outlines vaccine availability for people 65 and older

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.