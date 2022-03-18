Idaho man’s sister says he was killed waiting for bread in Ukraine

DRIGGS, Idaho– A man from Idaho was killed in Ukraine while he was in line waiting for bread.

Jim Hill’s friends and family remember him as a devoted partner and friend.

Hill’s sister told Idaho Falls ABC-affiliate KIFI he was in North Ukraine seeking life-extending treatment for his partner. The TV station said he had been there since December.

During the beginning of the war, Hill was trapped inside a hospital with little food, water and power, according to KIFI.

Hill and nine others were gunned down by Russian snipers while waiting in line to get bread, KIFI reported.

“He helped anybody who crossed his path, that he could. To a fault. To a fault. Jim was somebody the world needs more of,” his close friend Karin Moseley said.

