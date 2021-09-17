Idaho man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for child pornography

BOISE, Idaho — A man from Caldwell, Idaho was sentenced to over two decades in prison Friday for producing child pornography and trading them on a messaging app.

Conrad James Hull, 30, was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Hull was also ordered to serve 25 years of supervised release following his sentence. The District of Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office said he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The attorney’s office said he pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2021.

According to court records, in October 2020, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from Kik Messenger, a free messaging app. The tip said child pornography had been uploaded to an account on the app that was later found to belong to Hull.

A search warrant was issued for Hull’s residence in Caldwell and police seized a cellphone belonging to him.

The attorney’s office said the cellphone revealed several files of child pornography. This included files depicting a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old child that Hull admitted producing. He told law enforcement that he used his cellphone to take explicit images of the two children so he would have more files to trade on the messaging app.

They said Hull admitted to distributing the images of the two children to get more files of child pornography.

Gonzalez commended the cooperative efforts of the ICAC Task Force, Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office that led to the charges.

