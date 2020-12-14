Idaho man accused of sex crimes with minors arrested in Spokane Valley

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: US Marshals Service

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 37-year-old North Idaho man accused of committing sex crimes with minors was arrested in Spokane Valley on Friday night.

Kenneth Bernard Kimberly III was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force on two outstanding felony warrants.

In August of 2019, the Bonner County District Court in Sandpoint issued a warrant for Kimberly for contempt of court stemming from charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He was in his late 20s at the time of the alleged crimes, which happened against children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old.

Kimberly was located at the Clock Tower Village Apartments in Spokane Valley. The task force said he fled from his hometown of Athol and took on a new alias while living in Washington with his girlfriend, 40-year-old Arin Johnson.

Johnson was also arrested and charged with second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

