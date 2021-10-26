Idaho leaders show support for Boise following deadly mall shooting

Rebecca Boone Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody.

BOISE, Idaho– Leaders of the Gem State are showing their support for the Boise community as the investigation into a deadly shopping mall shooting continues.

On Monday, police said two people were killed and four others, including an officer, were hurt in a shooting at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall.

Gov. Brad Little tweeted out a message to the community.

“Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting.”

Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 25, 2021

Senator Mike Crapo also tweeted a statement Monday evening.

“My heartfelt thoughts & prayers go out to everyone impacted by today’s senseless violence. I join all of Idaho in expressing our appreciation for law enforcement officers & first responders who bravely & rapidly responded to the situation unfolding at the Boise Towne Square Mall.”

My heartfelt thoughts & prayers go out to everyone impacted by today’s senseless violence. I join all of Idaho in expressing our appreciation for law enforcement officers & first responders who bravely & rapidly responded to the situation unfolding at the Boise Towne Square Mall. — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) October 25, 2021

RELATED: Police: 2 killed, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting; suspect in custody

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.