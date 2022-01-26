Idaho leaders rejoice Biden’s termination of OSHA’s emergency vaccine rule

by Will Wixey

BOISE, Id. — Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden applauded the termination of the Biden administration’s and OSHA’s emergency vaccine mandate Wednesday.

This comes after the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s vaccine mandate on Jan. 13. Biden then withdrew OSHA’s emergency vaccine ruling on Tuesday due to SCOTUS’ decision. OSHA’s rule mandated vaccine-or-test requirements for all large private companies nationwide.

Idaho leaders, along with 26 other U.S. states, challenged the vaccine mandate legally. Little and Wasden say the mandate’s termination is a big victory for Idaho and their businesses.

“Idaho prevailed in our fight to protect the rights of Idaho workers from Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate on private businesses,” said Little and Wasden.

All Idaho businesses are no longer required to have vaccine-or-test requirements, however hospitals must still require all their employees to be vaccinated.

