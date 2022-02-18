Idaho leaders plead Gov. Inslee to veto Move Ahead WA over fuel tax

by Will Wixey

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee requesting the veto of the Move Ahead Washington transportation package.

The letter was regarding the fuel tax the package would create. They say the fuel tax would unfairly tax neighboring states that rely on obtaining fuel from Washington, and would cost Idahoans an extra six cents a gallon.

The letter asked Gov. Inslee to veto the proposals if they ever reached his desk.

“All Americans should be able to access reliable, affordable fuel to help grow our shared economy,” read the letter. “Any increase in energy costs or gas prices will damage both our states.”

They asked for Inslee to meet with them at his earliest convenience to discuss the legislation.

The Move Ahead Washington transportation package is scheduled for executive session in the House Committee on Transportation on Feb. 24.

