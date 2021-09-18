Idaho leaders oppose vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

by Matthew Kincanon

Evan Vucci President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks to the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Washington.

BOISE, Idaho – In opposition to President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate, Idaho leaders detailed issues they saw with the mandate and threatened legal action against the president if he doesn’t rescind it.

Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Biden on Friday describing issues with the federal vaccine mandate on private business, threatening to take legal action against him.

Biden announced the mandate on Thursday, Sept. 9, which would require all businesses with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly.

“We, the undersigned constitutional and legislative officers of the State of Idaho, write in opposition to your recent directive that the Department of Labor issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) mandating that all private employers of 100 employees or more require their employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19, submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, or be terminated,” the letter said.

In the letter, they listed several reasons for their opposition to the mandate.

One was they claimed the power to enforce vaccine policies in sovereign states belonged to the states rather than the federal government.

Another they claimed was the U.S. Department of Labor doesn’t have the authority to issue the mandate. They called an ETS across all industries a “clear overreach of executive authority.”

“One size fits all federal solutions are unproductive and do not appropriately balance the specific interests and needs of states or the businesses operating within our states,” the letter said. “If you choose to continue to move forward in this direction, the State of Idaho will have no choice but to take the necessary legal actions to uphold its sovereignty, check the overreach of power by federal bureaucracy, and uphold the system of checks and balances our Constitution guarantees.”

Crisis Standards of Care were recently activated for hospitals across Idaho, resulting from the massive increase in COVID patients.

The state has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

