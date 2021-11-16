Idaho joins third lawsuit challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandates

by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has joined another lawsuit challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

Gov. Brad Little announced Monday his state and 11 others are part of a Louisiana lawsuit seeking to stop the President’s vaccine mandate on healthcare workers.

“President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated. His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country,” Little said. “We already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic.”

Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided. He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal. His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term. pic.twitter.com/nbCuFUN6eL — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) November 16, 2021

Currently, Idaho is also a part of two other lawsuits challenging the mandates. One involves federal contractors, and the other has to do with private employers with 100 or more employees.

PAST COVERAGE: Idaho Gov. Brad Little joins lawsuit challenging President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate

Governor Little is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster dose.

You can read the states’ full complaint below:

“The Biden Administration is playing statutory shell games with the courts, straining to justify an unjustifiable and unprecedented attempt to federalize public health policy and diminish the sovereign States’ constitutional powers. The Administration has announced three COVID-19 vaccine mandates to—as the President himself has confirmed—increase societal vaccination rates. There’s just one problem: no statute authorizes the federal Executive to mandate vaccines to increase societal immunity. The Administration’s solution? Use statutory schemes never before interpreted to allow federal vaccine mandates to shoehorn the President’s goals into the fabric of American society. In one instance, the Administration grabbed an obscure workplace safety statute to impose a vaccine mandate on 100 million Americans. That mandate suffers from so many patent constitutional and statutory problems that the Fifth Circuit stayed it a day after it issued and reaffirmed its stay within a week. BST Holdings, L.L.C. v. OSHA, No. 21-60845 (Nov. 12, 2021). Second, the Administration tried to use the federal procurement system to impose a vaccine mandate on another fifth of the American workforce. That mandate, too, is already subject to multiple challenges. The third mandate is the one at issue here: the Administration has coopted the Medicare and Medicaid system to impose a vaccine on 17 million healthcare workers. But the Social Security Act focuses on patient welfare and patient access to care. By forcing a significant number of healthcare workers to take the shot(s) or exit the Medicare and Medicaid workforce, CMS’s Vaccine Mandate harms access to (and thus quality of) patient care. This ‘one-size-fits-all sledgehammer’ expressly undermines the Social Security Act’s singular focus on providing access to care. BST Holdings, No. 21-60845, slip op. at 6 (5th Cir. Nov. 12, 2021). By forcing employees to choose ‘between their job(s) and their jab(s),’ id. at 19, the Mandate completely ignores the unprecedented labor shortage prevailing in the healthcare sector and patient wellbeing in favor of the President’s ambition to increase societal vaccination rates. Aside from being fundamentally at odds with the Social Security Act, the Vaccine Mandate suffers from a host of fatal flaws. It exceeds CMS’s statutory authority; violates the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the selection and tenure of healthcare workers; is arbitrary and capricious; and violates the Spending Clause, the Anti-Commandeering doctrine, and the Tenth Amendment. Furthermore, CMS flouted the basic procedural requirements that Congress imposed on it, including the Administrative Procedure Act’s notice-and-comment requirement, the Congressional Review Act’s publication-and-review requirements, and the Social Security Act’s consultation and regulatory-impact-analysis requirements. The Vaccine Mandate causes grave danger to the vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect—the poor, children, sick, and the elderly—by forcing the termination of millions of essential ‘healthcare heroes.’”

