Idaho House passes bill to create more protections for voter ID laws

by Will Wixey

Credit: Mike Morones - member image share, The Free Lance-Star

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House passed House Bill 761, which would create further protections to voter ID laws in the state.

The bill would require proof of Idaho residency to be included in future documents to verify a voter’s identity. It also prohibits the use of student ID cards to be used as valid voting ID.

“One of our most sacred responsibilities is to ensure that Idaho elections are free, fair, and conducted without out-of-state influence,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley). “This bill does good work – it allows pathways for as many legal voters as possible to vote, while making sure that we close loopholes that would allow people who aren’t eligible to swing the balance of elections here in Idaho.”

The bill passed in a 47-21 vote. If passed by both chambers, it would go into law on July 1.

