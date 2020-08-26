Idaho high school football ready to kick off Friday

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Post Falls High School kicks off their football season at Sandpoint this Friday

POST FALLS, Idaho — High schools within 30 minutes of Spokane will play football this Friday, Aug. 28 while Washington will wait until the spring.

Post Falls plays at Sandpoint at 7 p.m., and each varsity football player will be allowed to invite two fans.

We were just informed that the local health district in Sandpoint has adjusted the number of fans for the Sandpoint varsity FB game. Each varsity football player will be allowed 2 tickets to the game which can be picked up from 8-2:00pm on Wednesday at PFHS. — Post Falls HS (@PFTrojans) August 25, 2020

4 News Now talked to head coach Blaine Bennett Tuesday, and he said he was more surprised that football is happening this high school season than he is about fans attending.

Bennett also said the school administrators, players and coaches have worked diligently to make sure all COVID-19 protocol were followed leading up to this game. Now that the season is about to kick off, he believes they will be able to finish it.

Four other games in our area will also start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lakeland @ Lake City

Post Falls @ Sandpoint

South Fremont @ Timberlake

Mullan-St. Regis @ Lakeside

4 News Now is still working on confirming whether each of these schools will allow fans, and how many.