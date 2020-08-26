Idaho high school football ready to kick off Friday
POST FALLS, Idaho — High schools within 30 minutes of Spokane will play football this Friday, Aug. 28 while Washington will wait until the spring.
Post Falls plays at Sandpoint at 7 p.m., and each varsity football player will be allowed to invite two fans.
4 News Now talked to head coach Blaine Bennett Tuesday, and he said he was more surprised that football is happening this high school season than he is about fans attending.
Bennett also said the school administrators, players and coaches have worked diligently to make sure all COVID-19 protocol were followed leading up to this game. Now that the season is about to kick off, he believes they will be able to finish it.
Four other games in our area will also start at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lakeland @ Lake City
Post Falls @ Sandpoint
South Fremont @ Timberlake
Mullan-St. Regis @ Lakeside
4 News Now is still working on confirming whether each of these schools will allow fans, and how many.