Idaho High School football practices to begin Monday

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho High School Activities Association made a decision Wednesday not to move fall sports back to later in the year. Because of that decision, football practices in North Idaho are scheduled to start Monday morning.

Four News Now spoke to a couple football coaches in the Inland Empire League and they confirmed that safety plans are being finalized, but the plan is to begin fall camp Monday.

The school districts administrations are working along with the coaching staffs to finalize all safety protocol including what to do if a coach or player tests positive for COVID-19.

The state of Washington has moved fall sports back to early spring, but the IHSAA decided it wouldn’t be fair to counties with lower COVID cases to move all sports back.

This situation is fluid and we will update this story if needed in the coming days.

