Idaho health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in the state

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A pathologist holds a nasal swab from a COVID-19 test kit at the Core Lab in Northwell Health's Center for Advanced Medicine in Lake Success, New York, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

BLAINE CO., Idaho — A second person in Idaho has tested positive for coronavirus, the South Central Public Health District confirmed Saturday.

The patient is a woman from Blaine County and is over the age of 50, according to health officials. She’s currently at home recovering with mild symptoms.

This marks the second case in the state. Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the first case in Southwest Idaho at a press conference on Friday.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 163 people are currently being tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories. An additional 13 have been tested through commercial laboratories, and 48 people have been monitored by Idaho Public Health.

“This virus is spread across the globe now,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD director. “We knew it would reach our corner of the world, and we took that time to prepare our investigation team. They are now working tirelessly to identify who might have been exposed and make sure they are evaluated.”

READ: Three Spokane County residents test positive for COVID-19

READ: Gov. Little: Idaho’s first confirmed COVID-19 case is in Ada County woman

READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.