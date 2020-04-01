Idaho health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Latah County

LEWISTON, Idaho — Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Latah County on Wednesday.

The person infected is in their 60s and is currently recovering at home. Idaho health officials say the case appears to be travel-related.

The newly confirmed case brings the total to 12 in north central Idaho, according to public health officials in the Idaho North Central District.

They are now working to inform anyone who came in close contact with the infected person.

