Idaho health officials confirm 41 COVID-19 cases statewide

Emily Oliver

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 41 in Idaho on Saturday, according to the State Department of Health and Welfare.

That marks an additional 10 cases than the department reported just one day earlier. The state’s death toll remains zero.

Blaine County continues to report the largest number of cases, with 21 confirmed in that area.

The number of confirmed cases in Kootenai County remains three.

On Saturday, both Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls mayors passed an ordinance to close dine-in bars and restaurants to slow the spread of the virus.

