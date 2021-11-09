Idaho health leaders say baby is first child in state to die of COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho– The first confirmed COVID-19 child death in Idaho was a baby.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the death on Tuesday. Health leaders said the baby died in October.

Nearly 900 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported among children in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”

Health leaders encouraged parents and prospective parents to get the vaccine and its booster shots. That includes pregnant mothers-to-be.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect parents and prospective parents from severe illness from COVID-19, which can help protect babies and children who are too young to be vaccinated,” the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said.

As of Tuesday, 840,726 people in Idaho are considered fully vaccinated. The state was reporting 297,142 total COVID-19 cases and 3,678 deaths.

