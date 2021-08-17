Idaho health experts plan to give COVID-19 update Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho– Some of Idaho’s top health experts are set to talk about the state’s fight against COVID-19 Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Welfare will speak at 1:3O p.m. PDT on Webex.

Speakers include Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting can join online here.

The press conference comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant.

On Monday, the Idaho Department of Health reported 813 new COVID-19 cases. It was reporting 209,411 total cases. There were 1,434,628 total vaccine doses administered, according to the Idaho Department of Health. You can find Idaho’s latest COVID-19 numbers online.

